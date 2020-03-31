English schoolboy pens tear-jerking letter to police officers battling on through pandemic





Top cop reveals pupil’s touching note as West Midlands Police continue to enforce the city’s life-saving lockdown.

A kind-hearted English schoolboy has urged our diligent police officers to ‘never give up’ as he showed his appreciation in a touching letter to the city’s top cop.

The Year 7 pupil penned a heartwarming note to West Midlands Police on behalf of his school, St Edmund Campion, Birmingham, as police across the city – and country – battle on through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Constable West Midlands Police took to Twitter to share the schoolboy’s note after what he described as a ‘bruising day on police powers’ on Tuesday, March 31.

“A bruising day on police powers. I close with this,” Mr Thompson wrote.





In the astonishing note – even branded with the school’s logo – he encouraged each officer to ‘never give up’ as they fight to keep us safe through ‘terrible times’.