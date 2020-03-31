English schoolboy pens tear-jerking letter to police officers battling on through pandemic

Top cop reveals pupil’s touching note as West Midlands Police continue to enforce the city’s life-saving lockdown.

A kind-hearted English schoolboy has urged our diligent police officers to ‘never give up’ as he showed his appreciation in a touching letter to the city’s top cop.

The Year 7 pupil penned a heartwarming note to West Midlands Police on behalf of his school, St Edmund Campion, Birmingham, as police across the city – and country – battle on through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Constable West Midlands Police took to Twitter to share the schoolboy’s note after what he described as a ‘bruising day on police powers’ on Tuesday, March 31.

“A bruising day on police powers. I close with this,” Mr Thompson wrote.


In the astonishing note – even branded with the school’s logo – he encouraged each officer to ‘never give up’ as they fight to keep us safe through ‘terrible times’.

The note read: “Dear police officers of Britain,


“Us as a school would like to THANK YOU for all of your hard work. We are glad that you are trying your hardest to help in these terrible times.

“Please remember to never give up! May God Bless you and your families.”



