Encouraging news as 101-year coronavirus patient in Spain released from hospital





THERE was a moment for celebration for staff at the San Jorge hospital in Huesca today as a 101-year patient was released from hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

The centenarian was the first person from the small picturesque town of Biescas to be admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and has been undergoing treatment there for a fortnight.

Biescas Mayor Nuria Pargada confirmed the good news on the council Facebook page.

“It brings great hope and encouragement to carry on fighting”, the post reads.

Sadly, the mayor also reported that a resident at a local old people’s home who was being treated at the hospital had lost the fight against the virus and died. This brought the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the municipality of less than 1,500 inhabitants.to four.





Another six residents at the home have tested positive.

The 101-year old woman’s daughter was also treated at the San Jorge after contracting Covid-19, and like her has recovered.



