Elderly residents of Sea Master Lodge Gibraltar Donate to the Fight against Covid-19





THE residents of the pensioner block Sea Master Lodge which is part of the Mons Calpe Mews development opened in 2017 have donated £2,000 to the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) account for the fight against Coronavirus, Cocid-19.

Chairman of the Tenants Association Jimmy Perez confirmed that the residents have personally contributed to show support to Gibraltar during this time of need. The Tenants Association also contributed money that they had previously collected from bingo and other activities held by them.

-- Advertisement --





The Housing Department thanked the residents of Sea Master Lodge for their generosity and solidarity in supporting such a worthy cause. Their contribution will assist the GHA during this unprecedented situation.

It also thanked all of its elderly tenants for following the instructions and procedures implemented by the Office for Civil Contingencies, the Housing Works Agency and the Housing Department to follow the lockdown instructions which kept them in their homes earlier than others who are younger.



