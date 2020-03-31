Doctor Reveals Graphic Details of Coronavirus Test to Scare People into Staying Home





A GRAPHIC image has emerged showing the details of the coronavirus test, in an attempt to scare people into staying home.

The image provides a visual indication of how the test is carried out, showing a swab being placed into the nostril and going as far back as seemingly possible.

Jessica Peck, a doctor in the US, shared the image on Twitter saying: “This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19. You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome.”

This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19. You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome. pic.twitter.com/gCMqUdpsEk

March 29, 2020





A nurse replied to the tweet saying. “I had it done yesterday. It’s that far back and in both nostrils. My eyes teared up, felt like I needed to sneeze and my nose got extremely runny.”

Guidance from Publc Health England states samples required for coronavirus testing should be taken from the upper respiratory tract – which includes the nasal cavity right at the back of the nose, and where it meets the throat.