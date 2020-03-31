Costa Blanca’s Orihuela City Stops Street Parking Meter Payments





ORIHUELA has become the last council in the Vega Baja region to scrap parking meter charges in all zones of the city.

The authority had been criticised that it had not lifted the surcharge when the State of Alarm came into force.

Neighbouring areas have already dispensed with charges, but blue zone payments continued in Orihuela City with the exception of weekends.

The justification from Mayor Emilio Bascunana was that people from rural parts of the municipality needed parking spaces to conduct important business at banks and chemists.

The authority said that since non-essential workers have been told to stay at home under the latest update to the State of Alarm, the parking charges could now be lifted.



