CORONAVIRUS COMPASSION: UK Government to hand out Supermarket vouchers worth £15-a-week for children entitled to free school meals





Supermarket vouchers are to begin going out to children who are entitled to free school meals during the coronavirus outbreak during the county-wide school closures.

THE vouchers, worth £15-a-week for each eligible child, have been set above the normal £11.50 currently paid to schools for the cost of providing free meals, Ministers are responding to fears that children on free school meals could go hungry.

The decision is in recognition that families – unlike school caterers – do not order in bulk and therefore face higher costs.

The vouchers can be spent on food at a range of shops including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and Marks and Spencer, although Mr Williamson said he hoped to get all the supermarket chains signed up.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said schools across England are being invited to join the scheme to ensure those families most in need of support get the help they need.

He added the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were also being given the chance to sign up.



