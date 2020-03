CORONAVIRUS is still advancing in Almeria.

The latest reports reveal there are now 251 cases of Covid-19 infection in the province, up from 223 on Monday, and that 16 people have died from the virus, two up on yesterday’s grim total.

At this time there are 108 coronavirus patients in Almeria’s hospitals. Fifteen are in intensive care.

The number of people who have made a full recovery remains unchanged at six.