Coronavirus cases upturn in Spain’s Balearic Islands





THERE has been an upturn in the level of the coronavirus case increase in the Balearic Islands over the last 24 hours.

The regional Health ministry reported 69 new contagions on Tuesday morning, compared with an additional 42 on Monday.

The ministry also reported six more Covid-19 deaths, but qualified that by explaining that five of the patients had passed away between last Thursday and Sunday and that this had not been communicated until today because the deaths had not been certified by the professionals responsible for the register.

Three were patients in their nineties, one a man in his eighties, and one a 65-year old, all in Mallorca.

The latest Balearic coronavirus totals stand at 1,069 people testing positive and 43 fatalities.

The number of patients being treated in hospital remains unchanged at 353, of whom 80 are in intensive care.





The number who have recovered from the virus has however increased by 11 to 111.