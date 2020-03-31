CIVIL UNREST BREAKS OUT IN FUENGIROLA COSTA DEL SOL AS POLICE SWAT TEAM RUSHED IN TO COUNTER MASS BREAK-INS AND ROBBERIES





THE expected backlash again Spain’s severe and restrictive lockdown began last night as Local Police struggled to contain a flurry of break-ins and robberies throughout Fuengirola.

A video has emerged on social media and Facebook of a man breaking into a shop in Los Boliches, Fuengirola last night. This is just one of many emergency calls the police answered last night apparently resorting to calling in a specialist swat team eventually to search for a gang of violent thieves roaming around Fuengirola and La Cala.

The man can clearly be seen smashing the window as he trips over frantically trying to get away as neighbours rushed to their balconies after hearing the sound of glass hitting the floor.

No one except the man was hurt in the video and police are appealing for witnesses, someone on Facebook commented they had given the robber a cigarette the day before, perhaps he will come forward to help?

A British expat in the street said: "Is this what things are coming to, ridiculous, what did he take, a few tins of beans, etc? we are all in the same boat, fed up and broke"!





Video: Facebook



