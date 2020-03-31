Captain of American Aircraft Carrier Pleads for Help from Navy as They Suffer from a Coronavirus Outbreak Onboard





The USS Theodore Roosevelt, an American aircraft carrier, currently docked in Guam has already identified more than 100 sailors infected by the coronavirus.

The captain of this ship, Brett Croizer, has pleaded with U.S Navy officials for resources and help in isolating his entire crew and avoiding any deaths in the process as he explained that the situation onboard is quickly deteriorating.

The ship has been docked in Guam since noticing there was an outbreak of coronavirus between the 4,000 crew members. Croizer says that only a small proportion of those sailors infected have been off-boarded and that the majority of the crew remain on ship. Although he understands that they “Are not at war”, he assures that “sailors do not need to die”.

-- Advertisement --



Due to the limited space on the ship, the captain has assured that the virus is spreading and accelerating as he asked for “compliant quarantine rooms” on shore in Guam for the entire crew “as soon as possible”, as keeping over 4000 young men and women on board is “an unnecessary risk” to take.