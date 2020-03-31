BREAKING NEWS: UK’s Covid-19 death toll soars to 1,808





THE UK’s death toll from the coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen sharply today to 1,808, compared to 1,415 yesterday, according to latest official figures.

A further 367 people who tested for Covid-19 have died in the last 24 hours in England, while 13 more have died in Scotland, and 7 in Wales.

-- Advertisement --



The UK’s total Covid-19 is higher than announced by the National Statistics Office (ONS) this morning. The new data is said to now include people who passed away in care homes, hospitals and in their own homes.