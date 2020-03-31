BREAKING NEWS: Spanish PM announces the number of Covid-19 deaths has risen sharply





SPAIN’S health ministry says the number of Covid-19 deaths has risen to 8,189 up from 7,340 yesterday and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 94,417 up from 85,195.

The Spanish government is betting that severe restrictions on public life at least through the Easter weekend will help curtail the spread of the disease, which has killed more people in Spain than in China where the pandemic started.

A two-week, nationwide lockdown began March 14, when the government announced a state of emergency, and was subsequently extended to April 11.

