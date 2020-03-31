BREAKING NEWS: SCOTLANDS FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON ANNOUNCES LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE





Nicola Sturge has just announced that 13 more people have died in Scotland bring ing to the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 60 with 125 people in intensive care.

She also mentioned that 6% of health workers are off work at the moment in self-isolation and that she expects that figure to rise.

The testing of all NHS staff will begin in earnest this week and will quickly expand to cover the whole of Scotland. The first minister also hoped that people will follow the government’s advice to stay at home.

There are currently 1,563 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland, although the actual number changes by the hour and is likely to be in the tens of thousands.







