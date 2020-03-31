BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus Crisis forces British Airways to temporarily suspend all flights out of London’s Gatwick Airport

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
BRITISH AIRWAYS SUSPENDS ALL FLIGHTS AT GATWICK AIRPORT

British Airways is suspending all its flights to and from London’s Gatwick airport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BRITAIN’S premier flag carrier said it will continue to carry out essential functions such as maintenance, towing and cleaning in order to be ready to start up again effectively.

The move follows easyJet’s suspension of flights after the government advised against all but essential travel.

-- Advertisement --


British Airways added in a statement:

“Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick. We are contacting affected customers to discuss their options.”





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here