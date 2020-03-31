BREAKING NEWS: 12-Year-Old Girl in Belgium becomes Europe’s Youngest Coronavirus Victim





A 12-Year-Old Girl in Belgium has become by far the youngest among more than 700 victims in Belgium to die of the Coronavirus.

NATIONAL crisis centre spokesman Emmanuel Andre said it is “an emotionally difficult moment because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community.”

He added: “We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly.”

He said 98 people had died with the infection over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 705 in a country of around 11.5 million people.

More than 12,705 cases in Belgium have been confirmed.



