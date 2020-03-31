Blind People Say They Have Been Refused Entry to Supermarkets





PEOPLE with visual impairments have claimed that they have been turned away from supermarkets, as they wouldn’t be able to carry out social distancing measures.

One man has said that he was refused entry to an unnamed supermarket in Derby, as he was ‘unable to guarantee’ he could remain two metres from everyone at all times.

Meanwhile, people with other disabilities are also claiming that their helpers are being turned away, as they only allow one person at a time.

“One individual was not allowed to go in because she couldn’t carry her basket in her wheelchair,” Amo Raju from the Disability Direct charity said.

“And there was the visually impaired customer who was not allowed into his local store because they said he could not socially distance and wouldn’t allow anyone to help him.”





In addition, parents have made allegations that major supermarkets are no longer allowing them to shop with children – to enforce tighter social distancing rules.

Many grocers have limited the number of people allowed inside a supermarket at once, with others asking customers to remain at least two metres apart amid the UK’s coronavirus outbreak.



