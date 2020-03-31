America’s DEADLIEST day yet as death toll soars over 3,000 with a person dying every TWO MINUTES





THE US death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic has climbed past 3,000 on Monday, making the outbreak more deadly than the September 11 terrorist attack that killed 2,997 people, and health experts are warning the worst is yet to come.

Total deaths across the United States increased by at least 605 on Monday, reaching a total of 3,180. It meant someone died every two minutes from the deadly disease. There were 22,000 new cases which brings the total to 164,471 doubling the total amount of victims in China, where the pandemic began.

The amount the daily deaths increases by will continue to rise until the pandemic hits its peak in America which it is still weeks away from.