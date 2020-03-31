Algarve launches online tourism campaign to urge Portuguese nationals to ‘stay home’ and ‘come back’ after crisis





Algarve Tourism Board (RTA) has launched an online video campaign to encourage Portuguese nationals to ‘stay home’ as coronavirus continues to spread, and ‘come back later,’ after the crisis, to enjoy the region.

The voice over on the video being promoted on social media urges people to ‘postpone your holidays, but not your heart,’ adding that ‘the Algarve will always be here.’

-- Advertisement --



Lembra-te de mim. Algarve. Há momentos na vida em que desejamos estar juntos. E se agora estamos separados, é apenas para depois voltarmos com ainda mais saudade. Adia as férias, mas não o coração.Afinal, haverá sempre Algarve. E é sempre tempo de voltarmos a estar juntos, aqui neste destino que será sempre teu também. Até breve,Algarve.❤️ #ficaemcasa #naocancelesadia Zveřejnil(a) VisitAlgarve dne Neděle 29. března 2020



The video is entitled ‘Lembra-te de mim. Algarve’ (Remember me. Algarve), features archive footage to showcase what Algarve has to offer.

It will be pushed through social media advertising, YouTube and commercials, and was created by New Light Pictures with narration by Algarvian actor João de Brito.





Neither charged for their services.

Portugal Resident recently reported that the Algarve tourism board (RTA) and tourism association (ATA) had also launched a campaign ‘Yesterday, like today, we are here to help,’ to provide support to small and medium-sized companies in the regional tourism sector.