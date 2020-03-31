



ACE Charity Dog Shelters in La Cala de Mijas and Algeciras appeal to those on the Costa del Sol who may be able to help

CARING for literally hundreds of dogs and cats, the ACE Charity (Animal Care España) Dog Shelters in La Cala de Mijas and Algeciras have – like millions of people in Spain – been in lockdown since the middle of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fabienne Paques, ACE Founder and President, explains the massive impact that this unprecedented global health crisis is having on the Charity’s vital work.

Both ACE shelters have completely closed to the public, as well as to all volunteers, helpers and well-wishers.

All flights and road transportation have been cancelled, meaning that our many dogs who already had new adoptive homes waiting for them in various countries across Europe are unable to leave ACE while the restrictions continue. And to make matters worse, our students have had no choice but to head home.

In addition to our many dogs and cats in foster care, our Shelter in La Cala de Mijas is currently home to 350 canines, with a further 150 residing in our Refugio in Algeciras, plus 100 felines across the two locations.

With only a handful of staff remaining, our much-depleted team works flat out to ensure that all the animals being looked after at the ACE Shelters still receive the loving care, attention and treatment that they need on a daily basis. The dogs still get their daily exercise and the chance to run free in our fully enclosed field. We still have food for all our animals, all of whom luckily are fit and healthy.





The Spanish government has confirmed to us that dogs and cats cannot spread coronavirus to humans and having saved and rehomed more than 23,000 dogs and a large number of cats over the past 20 years, we are well-versed in all aspects of quarantine, and consequently, the importance of cleanliness, disinfection and constant handwashing is second nature to the ACE team.

We receive no government funding whatsoever and depend entirely on donations. But while the pandemic continues, our vital fundraising events have been cancelled, donations have dried up, adoptions have stalled, unwanted dogs and cats are sadly still being dumped at our gates… and our costs continue to rise.





If this lockdown continues for several months, then the survival of ACE is seriously at risk. But maybe it’s better to take one day at a time and to pray that this nightmare soon ends.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

We are passionate about saving and rehoming as many abandoned, unwanted and badly treated dogs and cats as we possibly can… because every life is precious.

If you would like to help us to help the animals, there are various ways that you can make a difference:

You could make a one-off donation either by bank transfer or PayPal. Or you might like to support our work on an ongoing basis by donating €15/month or perhaps €50/month to sponsor a kennel.

Please visit www.ace-charity.org or send donations to:

ACE Bank Account No. ES74 0081 0619 5800 0145 7846

> BIC: BSABESBB

Account Name: Animal Care Espana Honden in Nood

No donation is too large… or too small!

Thank you.