Young doctor dies from coronavirus in Cuenca in Spain





A DOCTOR aged just 28 has died in Cuenca after contracting coronavirus.

Sara Bravo Lopez, a family doctor at the Mota del Cuervo health centre, passed away at the weekend in the Hospital La Mancha Centro in Alcazar de San Juan where she was being treated for Covid-19.

Spanish press reported that Sara had suffered from asthma.

"She earned the affection and regard of residents and colleagues for her human values and for her commendable dedication and professional attitude of service to her patients", the hospital commented on Facebook.

"Colleagues from our whole district join her family and friends in their pain. Rest in peace"





The College of Doctors also expressed its condolences to Sara’s family, friends and colleagues, and stressed the “urgent need to guarantee suitable working conditions and to provide all health professionals in the province with the necessary individual protection equipment.”

The college also called for all health professionals to be tested "regularly and immediately, regardless of symptoms or exposure to suspected or confirmed cases."





A number of people have now died from coronavirus in Mota del Cuervo, and 55 in Cuenca province, 15 over the weekend, according to the Health Ministry.