World’s Oldest Man Enjoyed 112th Birthday During Lockdown





The world’s oldest man has said that he enjoyed spending his 112th birthday ‘without a lot of hullabaloo’ during the coronavirus lock-down.

Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world last month after the death of the previous holder, Chitetsu Watanabe, from Japan, and celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

He appeared on Good Morning Britain today and revealed that he spent his birthday taking calls from family and friends.

He noted that he was perfectly happy with this arrangement as he ‘doesn’t like crowds.’

When questioned how he found celebrating his birthday during the coronavirus lockdown, he said: “I had telephone calls from my family and so on, I enjoyed it that way. I don’t like crowds and a lot of hullabaloo.”

He went on to say that the best moment of his long life was meeting his late wife of 60-years, Agnes.



