Woman in Costa del Sol Arrested For Spitting and Trying to Vomit On Various Police Officers in Malaga





Spokespeople for the National Police and the Guardia Civil have outlined the number of arrests and reports made against individuals for infringing upon the strict quarantine rules set out by Spain’s state of alarm in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This Sunday there was a total of 84 arrests and 9,430 sanctions and reports made against individuals.

The Deputy Operational Director of the National Police, Jose Angel Gonzalez, has highlighted some of the most prominent and outlandish incidents. For example, the arrest of a woman in Malaga who was threatening to vomit on top of the police officers, “In Malaga yesterday police arrested a 45-year-old woman for resistance and disobedience. She spat and tried to vomit on the officers, breaching the royal decree” he said.

The Chief of General Staff of the Guardia Civil, Jose Manuel Santiago, explained that a few days ago a woman was admitted into prison without bail for “repeatedly violating the restrictions” in place, she had already been detained “on various occasions” by the Local Police and Guardia Civil “for unjustifiably breaking the quarantine”.

Also, in Ceuta, Gonzalez explained that, this Saturday, a 56-year-old man was arrested “as the alleged perpetrator of disobedience and crimes against public health” for repeatedly failing to keep quarantine after being diagnosed with pneumonia and escaping the hospital he was in. According to Gonzalez, this man has also been put into prison.

The spokesperson for the Guardia Civil has also explained that they reported 3,659 people by stopping them at traffic controls which aim to stop people travelling to their second homes, although they did not specify whether all of these sanctions were because of this or for other reasons.



