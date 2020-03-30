Woman Arrested for Coughing on $35k Worth of Supermarket Products in ‘Prank’





A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly coughed on $35,000 worth of grocery store products in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in a cruel prank has been arrested.

Margaret Cirko, 35, was charged with terrorist threats, after she allegedly entered Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township and coughed all over its products.

-- Advertisement --





Last week, she entered the busy store and threatened shoppers, saying she was sick then intentionally coughed and spat on fresh produce and other items in the store, Hanover Township Police said.

She continued this behavior ‘in several aisles before attempting to steal a 12-pack of beer as she was being ordered to leave the store by employees’, police said.

Cirko is not believed to have Covid-19, however store owners had no choice but to throw out $35,000 worth of produce after the incident.





“I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” Joe Fasula, the store’s co-owner shared on Facebook.



