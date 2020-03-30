Warning on adopting dogs as excuse to go out under Spain’s lockdown





THE Spanish Environment Public Prosecutor has issued a warning on people adopting abandoned dogs to justify going out under the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

Antonio Vercher has issued a communication to provincial environment public prosecutors, Guardia Civil, National and municipal police and forest officers reporting “a notable increase in the adoption or fostering of pets, especially dogs, following the State of Alarm.

“The Public Prosecutor does not know whether these adoptions en masse stem from honest interests or rather are due to the new owners getting an excuse to be able to go out onto the street,” it continues.

It goes on to say the Public Prosecutor has predicted there could be an increase in the number of abandoned dogs once the State of Alarm comes to an end.

The communication stresses abandoning an animal is a crime under article 337 of the Penal Code, and orders public prosecutors to investigate possible cases, informing the police and requesting information from the relevant public and private entities.





Under the State of Alarm regulations people are allowed to take out their dogs for a short walk.

Spanish press has reported that the Guardia Civil in A Coruña reported a man for renting out his dog to other people so they could leave their homes for a walk.




