‘Vodka & Saunas’ Will Cure Coronavirus says Belarus President as he Refuses to Lockdown Country





Belarus’ President has claimed vodka and saunas can cure coronavirus, as he refuses to lockdown the country and ignore health advice.

President Alexander Lukashenko has shrugged off concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic and refused to order his citizens into lockdown.

The president has suggested that Belarusians should drink 50ml of vodka a day to ward off the virus. The leader has consistently dismissed warnings given by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As most countries enforce strict measures to curb the spread of the disease, Belarus have acted differently. Fans are still flooding into stadiums for sporting events, with the Belaurs football league being the only active league in Europe.

Belarusian football organisers have said they have no intention of postponing matches or cancelling the season. The country’s leader has also shown that he is keen for sporting fixtures to continue.





Lukashenko also suggested working in fields and having breakfast on time are the best ways to stay healthy.

He described precautionary measures followed by countries around the world as ‘frenzy and psychosis.’



