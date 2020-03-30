VLADMIR Putin has been accused of believing he is “immune” to COVID-19 due to poor security measures





VLADMIR Putin, and his aid have been accused of believing they are immune to the deadly virus that is sweeping through Moscow, Russia, as it appears no strict security measures have been put in place.

Vladmir Putin, the 67-year-old President of Russia and his aid have been accused by critics of believing his immune to coronavirus after a string of major security lapses put him at risk of the killer disease.

-- Advertisement --





The concern comes as panic rushes through Moscow which is on virtual lockdown as coronavirus spreads, despite previously claiming that it has COVID-19 under control.

Putin was witnessed visiting Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital which is believed to have the highest amount of cases, alongside medics who were not wearing masks, headgear or gloves as they watched him dress in a yellow protective suit, even though they treat COVID-19 patients.

Chief hospital nurse Lyudmila Larionova said she was “shaken” by Putin’s decision to enter the coronavirus wing which is currently treating 350 victims.





Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “He always prefers to see with his own eyes how things are going on the frontline.”

Critics have pointed out Putin shook hands with medics and held hospital meetings alongside Mayor Sobyanin without protective gear or using any form of social distancing.





On Sunday, Russia officially had 1,534 cases including more than 1,000 in Moscow, over its 11 time zones.

The capital has tough isolation rules from today, while Putin has put the entire country on a one week holiday in a bid to slow the spread.