Vile moment woman ‘SPITS and coughs on Walmart worker after not paying her full bill’





A WALMART shopper was filmed allegedly spitting and coughing on an employee after apparently not paying her full bill.

The vile moment, caught on video and shared to YouTube via Viralhog, shows the crazed woman berating Walmart workers at the cash register, spitting, and appearing to force a cough.

It is believed the incident took place on March 26 at a Walmart in Yreka, California but this has not yet been verified.

The woman who took the video told ViralHog she noticed the altercation as she was waiting in line and started recording when the customer became aggressive.

She added: “This was all over $22 that she still had to pay. She did not want to put anything back and she believed that she paid for everything in her cart.”





Shortly after the video started, the shopper gets angry, puts her hand on part of the register, and says: “I’m trying to see what I purchased. You guys are so dumb.

“Walmart? … You guys like working for Walmart? Lets call 911.”

As the woman appeared to type into her phone, a store manager calmly moves the woman’s cart over and asks her to step aside – prompting her to forcefully cough in his direction.

She then proceeded to spit towards another Walmart staffer.

When the store manager confronted her again and told her he was calling police, she yelled: “I’m going to ask you to shut the f*** up and get the f*** away from me before I slice your neck with my spit again. “Did you see where it landed?… What’s that right there?” she asked as she pointed to the manager’s pants. She then made an obscene gesture and asked the manager: “Did you just do this in the bathroom?”

The seemingly manic woman later told the manager: “I coughed. Did you see how easy it was to get the spit out? It’s a lesson.”

“It’s called get your phlegm out because that’s where you’re getting the fat out. “And the fat holds the toxins and the f***ing viruses.”