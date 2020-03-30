US Navy hospital ship docks in NY to help support surge in Covid-19 patients





US Navy hospital Navy Ship, USNS Comfort, has arrived in Manhattan in New York today to support the city’s health services amid a huge surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. It’s reported that the Navy’s ship will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients, while local NY hospitals treat people diagnosed with Covid-19.

In fact, two of the Navy’s hospital ships, originally designed to treat scores of servicemen injured in war, have now been deployed in the US to help out with the coronavirus pandemic. The USNS Mercy arrived in Los Angeles on Friday to deal with a huge increase in Covid-19 cases in California.

The US now has the most coronavirus-infected people in the world, topping 141,559 cases, to date.



