



The Royal British Legion Southern Spain offer contact for those in need on the Costa del Sol

THE Royal British Legion Southern Spain would like readers to know that they are here for you at this difficult time. They may not be holding meetings local to you but the team is still there to support you during this State of Alarm in Spain.

For help in your daily life or even just to chat, please contact your local branch.

-- Advertisement --





District: Tony Burns 603463203

Alhaurin el Grande: John Pattison 615758959, Benajarafe: Jo Taylor 663157776

Duquesa: Kev Blenkinsopp 684078057, Loja: Bob Adams: 958363279





Los Romanes: Vic Williams 633681171, Marbella: Matt Jones 608068590

Mijas Costa: Ruth Mockler 634311044. Mollina: Austin Tansley 659836857





Nerja: Eddie Bowe 658793641, Torremolinos: Mary le Corney 952370907