Tennis world served another blow as UK’s Wimbledon ‘to be cancelled’ on Wednesday after news French Open in postponed





THE cancellation of Wimbledon 2020, due to the coronavirus, is expected to be officially announced by organisers on Wednesday, claims the German Tennis Federation (DTB).

Vice-president, Dirk Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany that “Wimbledon has stated that they will have a board meeting next Wednesday and will make the final decision there.”

Explaining that he is also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA, and that the necessary decisions have already been made there, Wimbledon will decide to cancel on Wednesday.

-- Advertisement --





He said “there is no doubt about it” with the current travel restrictions in place.

All England Lawn Tennis Club officials recently said the tournament, scheduled for June 29, would not be played behind closed doors and postponement was not without significant risk and difficulty.

There has been no response to Hordorff’s claims.





Meanwhile, French Open organisers sparked outrage by unilaterally postponing the clay-court grand slam event at Roland Garros from May until late September.

Tennis players around the world hit out at ‘the lack of communication’ as the new dates clashed with several other events.



