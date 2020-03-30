Supermarket Support: Morrisons Hands £10 Million Worth of Produce to Food Banks & Lidl Gives Thousands of Fresh Fruit





Supermarkets are rallying to the UK’s coronavirus call and donating thousands of products for those working on the NHS frontline.

LIDL are lining up thousands of bags of fresh fruit ready to be delivered to frontline doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic. They will be teaming up with the Royal Voluntary Service for the operation.

Meanwhile, Morrisons announced today that it will be donating £10m worth of produce to food banks across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lidl GB chief executive Christian Hartnagel said: “We are so grateful to the NHS and all of its staff for their hard work every day to help keep the nation safe.

“This is our small gesture to say thank you, and help provide NHS staff, who may not be able to get into a store regularly for basic groceries, with fresh fruit and vegetables.





“We hope that through working with the Royal Voluntary Service to donate these bags to hospitals, we can help make a difference to their daily life.



