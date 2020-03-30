Storms & torrential rain to batter Spain’s Costa del Sol & Malaga tomorrow





Storms, torrential rain and gusty winds are predicted to batter much of Spain’s Costa del Sol & Malaga tomorrow.

Malaga has been placed on yellow alert by Spain’s meteorology agency Aemet, which warns of storms, heavy rain and gusty wind, and a drop in temperature for most of the day on Tuesday.

Heavy rains are predicted for Ronda, Malaga, Costa Del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquia. Temperatures are also expected to drop dramatically. According to Aemet, we could see a drop of at least seven degrees celsius.