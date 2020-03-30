Sterling efforts by Civil Protection volunteers on Spain’s Costa Almeria





CIVIL Protection volunteers in Vera have been really going the extra mile to help the most vulnerable and to pitch in wherever needed since the state of alarm came into force, the local council reports.

Citizen Safety councillor Alfonso Garcia has praised the sterling efforts of the more than 40 volunteers in ensuring vulnerable people on their own, and especially the elderly, do not go without food, basic necessities and medication and assisting on municipal public safety measures.

Volunteers are collaborating with the Red Cross and the Food Bank on distributing food to the most needy and on collecting and distributing materials donated by local residents, like face masks and protective screens.

Garcia also highlighted the work of the council employees coordinating Civil Protections’ work, saying “they are responding in an exemplary manner to all the extraordinary necessities which this crisis has produced, working tirelessly on all the requirements of this exceptional situation.”

The councillor said he believed the emergency situation was showing the “exemplary behaviour of residents and the solidary of Vera, which flourishes in difficult moments like the one we are living through.”



