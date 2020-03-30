Spanish high end bridal store offers FREE wedding dresses for NHS staff during pandemic





A high end wedding dress boutique is launching a ‘Heroes Collection’ for NHS staff- and dresses are completely free.

Spanish bridal dress company Pronovias is offering NHS staff/ brides-to-be the opportunity to get their dream dresses for free, as a thank you for working on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spotted first by the bargain hunters of HotUKDeals, Pronovias’ ‘The Heroes Collection’ will aim to celebrate the extraordinary and selfless dedication of the NHS staff fighting the pandemic.

The offer applies to all hospital-employed brides-to-be, who can book appointments between Monday and Thursday and choose from a range of Heroes dresses.

The offer is available in all Pronovias flagship stores, including Pronovias London, located on New Bond Street.

The collection will be available at selected stores as soon as the local authority recommends that retail stores reopen.





All hospital-employed brides-to-be who assisted in this crisis are eligible for a free gown once stores reopen until August 31.



