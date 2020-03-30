Spain’s top club’s footballers will take 70% pay cut while supporting Barcelona staff during lockdown





BARCELONA football star, Argentinian attacker Leo Messi, has taken to Instagram to announce he and all first team players have taken a 70 per cent pay cut for the duration of State of Alarm measures.

He added that they are making financial contribitions to club’s employees “so they can receive 100 per cent”.

At the same time, he hit out at “internal leaks” within manager Quique Setién’s staff, which had forced him to comment, expressing “surprise” that it is those who try to put us under the microscope”.

Last week, the footballer, the biggest earner in the game worth around €8 million, posted advise to parents on his Facebook page.

“Coronavirus leaves us feeling uncertain, anxious and emotional. These emotions are also experienced by girls, boys and adolescents in a very special way.

“They get scared if us, the adults, become agitated or excessively terrified. We have a great responsibility: we must reassure them in this time of crisis. It is very important that we talk to them about what is happening, in a way that they can understand, using simple and age-appropriate language. Find all the information you need to support them in the UNICEF channels. https://www.unicef.org/coronavirus/covid-19



