Space photos reveal reduced pollution above Europe’s cities as coronavirus brings countries to a standstill





DRASTIC but necessary measures to curb the spread of COVID19 are having a positive impact on the environment, with pictures from space showing reduced air pollution over Europe.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly across the world – affecting 170 countries with more than 530,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

And with entire countries in lockdown, the volume of traffic on the roads has shrunk to a bare minimum, resulting in a noticable difference on polution levels.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has published photographs taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, which recently mapped air pollution across Europe and China revealing a significant drop in nitrogen dioxide concentrations – coinciding with the strict quarantine measures.

Scientists from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) have been using the data to monitor both weather and pollution over Europe.