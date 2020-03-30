So, what are the rules for dog walking during lockdown in Spain?





THERE still appears to be confusion on what is permitted and what isn’t when it comes to walking our dogs during Spain’s lockdown.

State of Alarm restrictions are strict and nationwide to combat the spread of coronavirus, but the level of enforcement may differ slightly, depending on which province you live in.

If Alicante Province is anything to go by, restrictions are being tightened.

There, the Local Police have today warned they will fine dog walkers who exercise their pets for more than 10 minutes.

The move is in response to complaints from neighbours claiming several dog owners are ‘on the streets all morning and evening with their pets.’

As such, Alicante Local Police has begun to control dog walking times in parks and residential streets. Officers will now fine dog owners who spend more than 10 minutes walking their pets.





They intend to step up surveillance so that ‘dog walking is not an excuse to skip the confinement.’

Officers will check walkers are near their homes and check the distance in terms of the time it would take to do a round trip.





In a statement, the police force said: “Every time they go out on the street they are putting themselves and others at risk. The vast majority comply with this, it is necessary that the owners of the dogs also do so and become aware that they cannot be walking the dog for more than 10 minutes.”

In general, the message is: walk your dog unaccompanied, only when necessary, for the minimum time necessary, wearing a mask. Steer clear of any other dog walkers, under no circumstances embark on joint or group walks, and pick up and dispose of any dog mess. Carry a water bottle to wash away urine.