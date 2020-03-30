Smokers light up with cheer on the Costa del Sol as tobacco shops remain OPEN despite social media gossip





Smokers on the Costa del Sol are in light relief as despite rumours circulating on Social media yesterday tobacco shops remain OPEN.

Yesterday we reported on the large lines at tobacco shops as social media comments and thoughts saw a rush to the tobacco shop due to claims on social media.

The extra enforced lockdown regulations released yesterday fully exempted tobacco manufacturing and supply that delighted smokers, although many now after yesterdays fears have enough stock for up to 6 weeks.

We contacted local guitarist Ron Howells who was one of those concerned yesterday after himself reading on social media about a closure:

” Phew said Ron, although I did get 200 in yesterday just in case, the annoying thing though was that I had to wait in line for 45 minutes, it would be a crazy time to act this way especially with all the bored people out there”

Anti smoker Jilly Thompson though from La Cala told the Euro Weekly News: ” It would be a great time for people to attempt giving up the filthy habit, it’s a shame they remain open in my opinion, smoking will always be a bigger killer than any virus as proven, closing them would have helped people crack the habit”





Heavy smoker Wendy Bradshaw had her own strong views” That’s the problem with trolls on social media especially facebook, they start off these chain reactions to get a kick out of it, yesterday the lines were massive at the shops, I had to wait in line for 35 minutes at least stood with others which were are told is dangerous right now, does make you wonder if shops start these rushes themselves to boost sales”



