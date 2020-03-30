‘SAFE’ to handle newspapers & packages amid Covid-19 pandemic, confirm WHO & health experts





A common question asked by many right now amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is “Just how safe is it to handle delivered packages and/or newspapers?”

Thankfully, both health experts and the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed that it’s highly unlikely to transmit the virus through handling delivered newspapers and packages.

According to a statement from WHO, on its website: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

UK health expert Dr Hilary Jones also reiterated WHO’s message on the UK’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain recently, stating that newspapers could be “delivered safely”, and that “if someone physically picks them up and delivers them to a doorstep or letterbox, it’s safe”.

He also added: “For public health information right now, it’s important for people to have access to information through newspapers.”



