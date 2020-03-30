Ride-hailing company Uber UK announce Free NHS trips and meals to Frontline Staff





In a show of support that has been widely applauded, Uber has announced that they will give away free trips and meals to NHS staff fighting on the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

From today, health workers can sign up to get a share of 200,000 free Uber journeys and 100,000 Uber Eats deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said covering meals and journeys could help reduce pressure on the heroes helping affected patients. The move comes days after the number of people who have died in the UK after contracting the virus passed 1,000.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi hopes the free trips will be a ‘small way’ to help the nurses, doctors and support staff of the NHS as they work ‘tirelessly’ day and night.

Uber drivers are eligible for Universal Credit so long as they can be identified as being gainfully self-employed.







