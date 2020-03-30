Prince Charles will make £2m contribution to Harry and Meghan’s security bill





ACCORDING to a royal source, Prince Charles is set to pay £2 million every year in security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they live in the US.

The royal couple’s security bill could cost anywhere up to £4 million, and Prince Charles is expected to pay a ‘private contribution’ towards the bill.

A royal source said: “Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution’ to the Sussexes.

“It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million. It would not be a surprise if it went into meeting the bill for security.

“However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money. The total income from the Duchy of Cornwall is annually around £21 million.”





Security costs are expected to be so high because Metropolitan Police are not allowed to carry guns in the US, so the couple may be forced to use private guards.



