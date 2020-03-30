Pregnant Woman and Her Baby Die in Spain’s A Coruña As Coronavirus Complicates Birth





A 37-year-old pregnant woman, who was infected with the coronavirus, died on Sunday at the Materno Infantil de A Coruña’s Hospital, where she forced to undergo an emergency caesarean. They managed to extract the baby but unfortunately it had already passed away, as reported to Europa Press by medical sources tied to the delivery.

The woman, who already suffered from a previous chronic illness, according to the Galician Health Services, was feeling ill on Saturday night after recording a high temperature and fever.

When she was admitted to the hospital this Sunday morning with contractions she was tested for COVID-19, which came back positive, as she was in weak health.

According to medical sources, the hospital registered various complications which caused the woman to die and her baby was extracted without life.

Furthermore, in the region, there were three additional deaths recorded due to the coronavirus, a woman of 85 years of age, and a man of 84. Both were hospitalised at Lucas Agusti de Lugo hospital. As well as a 71-year-old woman in the Complejo Universitario Hospital. All three of the victims also suffered from underlying illnesses.



