Paris Hilton’s Ex – River Viiperi – detained for alleged abuse of influencer girlfriend, Jessica Goicoechea





PARIS HILTON’S ex-boyfriend River Viiperi has been detained by the police since Friday, for allegedly abusing his current girlfriend, Jessica Goicoechea, according to Spain’s magazine La Vanguardia.

The Spanish model has allegedly been accused of domestic violence and abuse against his partner, Goicoechea, who is a famous influencer from Barcelona. Viiperi was arrested by police after the influencer reported him of leaving her with bruise marks on her body after abusing her, according to today’s press coverage. The episode has left many of her Instagram followers in shock (as can be seen in the Instagram post above).

Viiperi dated Paris Hilton from September 2012 to July 2014.



