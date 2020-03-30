Online Kids Got Talent competition launched on the Costa Blanca





WHILE events across the nation have had to be cancelled or postponsed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one fun initative has been launched online to showcase the talents of young people on the Costa Blanca.

Encouraging young people to get involved in Kids Got Talent, one of the organisers, Gemma Broad of Telitec, said: “Schools are closed! This is the perfect time for you to get recording a video of your talent whilst you are bored stuck at home over the next couple of weeks (obviously after any studies set by your school).”

The initial part of the competition, the qualifiers, will take place online before live auditions, currently scheduled for May, though this could change.

All contestants have to do is upload a video to YouTube then enter online www.telitec.com/kidsgottalent/ then add your video and fill in your details.

Telitec Communications will start uploading the entries on April 3, where people can then like them to give entrants more chance of going on to the auditions.

“The event was for all of the local dog charities, we will get a new date when we know when we can all get back out there again,” assured Gemma.

Gemma said: “All other fund raising opportunities are also on hold. Please, if you are in a position to give a donation, however small, visit the new website www.spreadsomesunshine.es and hit DONATE, either by Paypal or GoFundMe. The dilemma is real for these kids ….. no funds…no food.¨

She added: “We understand charities are desperate right now as they have had to cancel or postpone their events too. Some of them need money to feed children, animals etc.

“We have a charity page on our website and have many charities on there with their PayPal details and people can click to donate. “It is so important is to still support these great charities, if anyone would like to add their charity they can email me and I will send them details of how to get them on the website, gemma@telitec.net”