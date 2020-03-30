Oliva plans a strong comeback





OLIVA is already finalising plans to relaunch its tourist offer once the coronavirus has been overcome.

Tourism is one of Oliva’s main sources of income and the town must respond to the challenge of recovering national and international markets, said Joaquin Calafat, Tourism and Beaches councillor.

The 2020 Tourism Strategy Plan has been put together by local businesses, the town hall and public bodies involved in promoting tourism.

They aim to create good-quality jobs and revitalise society while increasing confidence and optimism in the future, Calafat explained.

The 2020 Tourism Strategy Plans will give more visibility to Oliva's tourist offer, selling the town as a tourist destination with a difference, giving visitors 'unforgettable holidays' with sports, culture and family-friendly activities.





“Promoting our gastronomy is another fundamental element of our plans for a tourist revival,” Calafat announced.

“We are already working on the Gran Mostra Gastronomica that will be held between October 5 and 12, presenting classic Oliva food and products along with competitions, cultural events and live music.”





Calafat also admitted that it was impossible to predict the evolution of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Nevertheless, we must get ready to come back stronger than ever,” he declared.