NHS workers cheekbone broken after being punched in the face at hospital





A hospital worker suffered a fractured cheekbone after he was punched in the face while working.

Daniel Shevlin, 27, has been charged with assault and an offence under the Public Order Act after the alleged incident at Salford Royal Infirmary in Manchester on Sunday.

Officers were called just before 1.50pm to reports a man had assaulted a member of NHS staff at the hospital. The man, in his 50s, needed treatment for a fractured cheekbone but has since been discharged, police said.

Shevlin, of no fixed abode, was arrested and being held in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today.

The news comes amid a number of similar incidents where emergency workers in the UK have been attacked as the coronavirus crisis escalates.





A Brighton man was charged after three police officers were allegedly spat at by a man claiming to be infected with coronavirus.

It was also reported an NHS worker was stabbed to death in the street.



