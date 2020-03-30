NHS Nurse & Mother Murdered in Street as Police Arrest Ex-Soldier Husband





AN NHS nurse has been murdered in the street and horrified neighbours heard her screams during their coronavirus lockdown.

Mum-of-three Victoria Woodhall, 31, was stabbed mulitple times yesterday evening outside her home in the village of Middlecliffe, near Barnsley, South Yorks.

Her husband Craig Woodhall is a former soldier and fled the scene with the couple’s two sons and daughter. He was later arrested by armed police and the children were unharmed.

The husband is currently in custody to be questioned about the murder of his wife, who he only married seven months ago.





As the incident occurred around 5pm on Sunday, a neighbour appealed for help on social media, claiming Mrs Woodhall had been killed ‘in front of people in the street.’

Police, paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance all attended Windsor Crescent, but Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene.





A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old man is currently in custody after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed during an incident in Barnsley yesterday evening.

“Emergency services were called to Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, just before 5pm, following concerns that a woman had been stabbed.

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.”