NEW Medical team arrive from China to help UK response to coronavirus





Medical staff have arrived from China to help with the UK response to the coronavirus crisis.

A video posted on Twitter shows around a dozen staff unloading equipment from a coach in London, after workers flew in on Friday.

-- Advertisement --





The boxes have the Chinese flag alongside the Union Jack printed on the side, with phrases such as: ‘We will get through this together!’ and ‘Keep calm and combat coronavirus’.

The news comes after Chinese authorities finally ended a draconian two-month lockdown in Wuhan last week, reopening borders and allowing metro services to run.

Some semblance of normality has been allowed to return to the city, where the epidemic first appeared in late December and forced millions of people to be confined to their homes.





The reopening marked a turning point in China’s fight against the virus, though the contagion has since spread to over 200 countries.

Both Spain and Italy have now overtaken China’s death toll, while the US officially has the highest number of cases anywhere in the world.





The UK coronavirus death toll has reached 1,408 after another 180 people were confirmed dead today.