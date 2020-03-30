Mum uses out of date fake tan which turns her bright green





A MUM turned bright green after using out-of-date fake tan – leaving pals saying she looked like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jenni Coleman claims friends teased she was a dead ringer for The Wizard of Oz’s infamous villain and Grotbags from the 1990’s children’s TV show after revealing her tanning disaster.

The transformation was so startling that after seeing the throwback snap Jenni’s sister asked if she’d had a nose job, with the carer quipping it looked like she’d been ‘taken over’ by a witch.

Mum-of-two Jenni, 35, had slapped on a couple of layers of fake tan while enjoying a glass of wine and despite noticing a slight green tint ‘cracked on.’

The following morning Jenni almost sobbed when she caught sight of herself in the bathroom mirror and realised she was bright green from head to toe.





Jenni said she’s unsure what caused the tanning disaster, but believes she may have picked a bottle from the back of her fake tan stash that had been there longer than recommended.





Startled Jenni, who lives with daughters Leah, 17, and Emily, 14, was forced to stay at home and repeatedly shower using exfoliant in a desperate bid to banish the neon glow.

Jenni, from Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, said: “I actually look like a witch.

“When I saw myself the following morning I nearly cried, it wasn’t great, I just couldn’t believe it.

“It wasn’t patchy – I didn’t think it was ever going to come off.

“It took a few days to properly come off, I hid away at home that weekend trying to scrub it off, it put me off tanning for a bit.

“People have been saying I looked like Grotbags and the Wicked Witch of the West.”