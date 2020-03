MISSING: Concerned reader looks for missing man from Fuertaventura in Spain’s Canary Islands

Nicholas Walsh – Fuerteventura man missing

If anyone has any news of Nicholas we would be so grateful if you could be in touch. Nicholas is a resident in La Olivia, Fuerteventura, concerned parties last had news of him in November 2019, and have heard nothing since.

Please be in touch if you have any news, very many thank- a.spence@atlas.com.es.